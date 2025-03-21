RSS has no role in delimitation; north-south debate politically motivated, says top Sangh leader

BENGALURU: Speaking to reporters at the Akhila Bharathiya Prathinidhi Sabha on Friday in Bengaluru, CR Mukunda, Joint General Secretary of RSS stated that the Union minister has clarified that southern states will retain the number of Lok Sabha seats after delimitation.

The RSS leader further added that the decision to increase or fix the numbers must be made by the Union government and that RSS has no influence in this matter.

Terming the North-South debate as politically motivated, Mukunda said some issues have been addressed politically and some need to be addressed by social leaders.

"Quarrelling among ourselves is not good," he said.

Mukunda said there are many issues which are politically motivated. Be it using the symbol of rupees in the local language or learning language in schools issues, can be addressed, he said. It requires not political leaders, but social leaders who have to resolve these issues.

When asked about the RSS stand on the ongoing language debate, Mukunda said RSS thinks not just in education, but in day-to-day activities, mother tongue is preferred. He said RSS has not passed any resolution about two-language or three-language policy.

"I would say, not just in school system, everyone should learn their mother tongue, then the regional or market language of the region and the career language," he said.

Speaking on the Manipur issue, Mukunda said RSS is concerned about the situation for the last 20 months. However, he expressed a positive outlook as the Union government has taken some decisions which are political and administrative.

He further added that it will take a long time for normalcy to be restored in Manipur. He said as a social organisation, RSS is making efforts to have dialogues among various tribal leaders who are fighting.

He said, "RSS is completing 100 years however we are not celebrating, but we are on an expansion mode and consolidation of our works," he said.