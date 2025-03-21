Seven close aides of Amirtpal brought back to Punjab, remanded under police custody

CHANDIGARH: Seven close aides of Kadhoor Sahib MP and pro-khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were brought back to Punjab from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.
They were re-arrested in another case by the Punjab Police on March 21 and were produced before a court in Ajnala under tight security.
They are remanded under police custody until March 25.
The seven aides brought back are Basant Singh of Daulatpura Ucha, Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke of Bajeke village, Gurmeet Singh Gill alias Gurmeet Bukkanwala of Bukkanwala village located in Moga. Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi alias Daljeet Singh Kalsi of West Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla alias Guri Aujla of Phagwara, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha of Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar and Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal alias Kulwant Singh of Rauke Kalan village in Moga.
The state government had decided not to re-invoke the National Security Act (NSA) at the end of their detention period. The police re-arrested them in connection with an attack on Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar in 2023 and got a transit remand from a local court in Dibrugarh.
All of them were released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in batches during the last few days as their detention period in the National Security Act (NSA) expired.
For the past few days, a 25-member Punjab Police team had been camping in Dibrugarh. They had secured their transit remand after completing the legal transfer process from Central Jail in Dibrugarh and were brought to Ajnala.
They along with the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal were put behind bars for nearly two years. They will now face the law in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack incident as they will formally be arrested in the case.
The Punjab Police had launched the crackdown after the February 23, 2023 Ajnala incident.
Amritpal Singh and his supporters brandished swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar and clashed with police for the release of his aides.
The Khalistan sympathizer had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, 2023, switching vehicles and changing appearances.
He was arrested from Rode village in Moga on April 23, 2023, following an over a month-long manhunt.
He and his associates were booked on charges of spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.
Amritpal had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as an independent and won from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat.