Seven close aides of Amirtpal brought back to Punjab, remanded under police custody

CHANDIGARH: Seven close aides of Kadhoor Sahib MP and pro-khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were brought back to Punjab from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

They were re-arrested in another case by the Punjab Police on March 21 and were produced before a court in Ajnala under tight security.

They are remanded under police custody until March 25.

The seven aides brought back are Basant Singh of Daulatpura Ucha, Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke of Bajeke village, Gurmeet Singh Gill alias Gurmeet Bukkanwala of Bukkanwala village located in Moga. Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi alias Daljeet Singh Kalsi of West Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla alias Guri Aujla of Phagwara, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha of Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar and Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal alias Kulwant Singh of Rauke Kalan village in Moga.

The state government had decided not to re-invoke the National Security Act (NSA) at the end of their detention period. The police re-arrested them in connection with an attack on Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar in 2023 and got a transit remand from a local court in Dibrugarh.