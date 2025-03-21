Slogan raises constitutional issue, no undermining of Parliament: DMK MP

NEW DELHI: The slogan “fair delimitation to Tamil Nadu” is one of the requirements under the Constitution and it doesn’t undermine the decorum of Parliament, says Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson.

On Thursday, the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned both Houses over DMK MPs wearing T-shirts with slogans on the issue of delimitation. Speaking to this newspaper, Wilson said that they adopted the mode of protest as the Centre has been neglecting their demand of clarity on the issue of delimitation, which will be detrimental for Southern states if implemented on the basis of population.

“We have been submitting 6- 7 notices on a daily basis in the House for discussion on delimitation. However, the government is not paying heed. Our demand is that Prime Minister Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah should come to Parliament and make a statement on Delimitation and clarify the government stand,” he said.