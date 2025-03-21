Sultan of shehnai: Remembering Ustad Bismillah Khan on his birth anniversary

VARANASI: The stairs are crumbling to dust, the walls ravaged by the passage of time and just beyond flows the Ganga as if in eternal serenity. It was here that a young Bismillah Khan practiced for hours—from 4 am till the sun came up and again in the afternoon till it went down.

The strains of his shehnai have long faded away from the Naubat Khana but the Ustad, who took the instrument to the world stage and became synonymous with it, lives on somewhere in its recesses. And outside it too.

On his 109th birth anniversary on Friday, memories of the man counted as one of India's greatest musicians linger in the corners of the temple town where he lived, learnt and played.

He was the classical musician who famously heralded India's independence on August 15, 1947 by playing Raag Kafi from the ramparts of the Red Fort ahead of Jawaharlal Nehru's momentous ‘Tryst with Destiny' speech.

Anecdotes from the life of the sultan of shehnai, born Qamaruddin Khan in Bihar's Dumraon on March 21, 1916, abound around the ghats and narrow gullies of the ancient city of Varanasi, or Banaras as it was known.

For the residents of the town, some who knew him and others who grew up on stories about him, he was the world renowned musician and also a beacon of the Hindu-Muslim syncretic culture—the “Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb.”