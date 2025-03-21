'They were like a pack of wolves': Wife of Army colonel attacked by Punjab cops demands CBI probe

CHANDIGARH: The attack on a serving Army colonel and his son by 12 Punjab Police personnel over a parking dispute in Patiala has snowballed into a major controversy. Even as the Punjab government on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, the Army officer’s family rejected it on Friday, saying they do not trust the state government.

Frequently breaking down in tears and speaking in a voice choked with emotion, Jasvinder Kaur Bath, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, demanded that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial investigation.

She said that the accused policemen "meted such inhuman treatment to my husband. We do not even deal with terrorists like this."

She demanded the immediate registration of an FIR based on her husband’s complaint under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including attempt to murder, the naming of all 12 accused police officers in the FIR, and the immediate transfer of the accused officers out of Patiala.

"The FIR should be registered on my husband's complaint, under Sections 109, 118 (2), 118 (1), 115 (2), 126 (2), 308 (4), 311, 351 (2&3) read with 3 (5) of BNS, naming all 12 guilty police officers," she said, while demanding arrest of the accused police officials.

She further alleged that the police had not named the 12 officers who have been suspended in the case because it would bring a bad name to the force as they were involved in working out a case and commended the same morning.

"Like a pack of wolves, they descended upon him, and before he could even defend himself, at least 12 officials, including four inspectors, began ruthlessly thrashing him with batons, fists and kicks, without stopping for a second to consider that they were assaulting a soldier of this very nation. When my son, Angad Singh, tried to shield his father, he too was attacked with relentless blows," Jasvinder alleged.

She accused Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh of failing to take action in the matter. "Singh should also be posted out of Patiala for lack of cooperation, as the family requested him multiple times to register the FIR, but he kept giving false hopes, delaying the process of justice and causing untold harassment to the family," she alleged.

Jaswinder alleged that she was asked to compromise on the issue and not pursue the case even when she showed the videos of the "brutal violence that had been committed and also the videos where four accused police inspectors were seeking forgiveness from me."

The family claimed that when the two were standing outside their car and having food, some police officers in civilian clothes approached and asked the Colonel to move his vehicle so they could park theirs. When the Colonel objected to their rude tone, one of the officers punched him, and soon all the police personnel began thrashing him and his son.