'You're not stable physically or mentally...': Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar for talking during national anthem

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under fire from the opposition after he was caught on camera laughing and talking while the national anthem was played at a sports event in Patna on Thursday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was quick to pounce on the opportunity to slam Nitish for showing disrespect to the national anthem. Tejashwi went on to question the physical and mental stability of the Bihar Chief Minister.

Taking to social media platform X, the leader of opposition in Bihar assembly shared a video in which Nitish Kumar is seen talking to his chief secretary on the stage as the national anthem played out. Attempts by the chief secretary to stop him failed as Nitish continued nudging the officer on his shoulders again and again.