'You're not stable physically or mentally...': Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar for talking during national anthem

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under fire from the opposition after he was caught on camera laughing and talking while the national anthem was played at a sports event in Patna on Thursday.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was quick to pounce on the opportunity to slam Nitish for showing disrespect to the national anthem. Tejashwi went on to question the physical and mental stability of the Bihar Chief Minister.
Taking to social media platform X, the leader of opposition in Bihar assembly shared a video in which Nitish Kumar is seen talking to his chief secretary on the stage as the national anthem played out. Attempts by the chief secretary to stop him failed as Nitish continued nudging the officer on his shoulders again and again.
"Let us remind you that you are the chief minister of a large state. You are not stable physically or mentally even for a few seconds. Your continuance in this position in such a state is a matter of grave concern for the state. Do not repeatedly insult Bihar like this," Tejashwi noted.
The video was also shared by RJD supremo and former chief minister Lalu Prasad. "India will not stand the insult of the national anthem," Lalu wrote and asked the people of Bihar if anything else was still left.
This is not the first time first time that Nitish Kumar's actions or his utterances in the public have triggered questions. The opposition has been raising questions on the health of Nitish Kumar and pushing the narrative that he is incapable of governing Bihar any longer, the Times of India reported.