A 100-year journey of a healing institution

Ayurveda considers the human lifespan to be of 100 years. While very few people reach the age, institutions established by great souls and blessed by divine grace continue to serve humanity for centuries. One such institution is the Sri Ramakrishna Math Charitable dispensary in Chennai, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary today.
For 127 years, the Chennai Ramakrishna Math has been dedicated to spiritual, social and humanitarian service. It has made contributions to education, healthcare, culture, youth development, religious literature, women’s empowerment and disaster relief.
Founded by Swami Ramakrishnananda, a direct disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, the math upholds Swami Vivekananda’s vision: “Service to humanity is service to god.” One of its most impactful initiatives is its charitable dispensary.
In an era where even a cup of tea costs much more than a rupee, this dispensary provides medical consultation and prescribed medicines for just Rs 1. While diagnostic tests like X-rays and blood tests often cost Rs 500 or more elsewhere, they are available here for just Rs 50. And this service is provided every day.
For over 12 years, it has provided subsidised healthcare for auto drivers and their families, and half-charge treatments for differently-abled patients. The clinic is currently run by 74 part-time doctors, 50 volunteers and 14 dedicated staff members.
In 2023-24, over 3.41 lakh patients received affordable medical treatment at this institution. The dispensary also extends its services through medical camps in rural areas such as Manali and Meyyur in Tiruvallur district.
Holistic healing
Founded in 1925 by Dr P Raghavendra Rao, the dispensary has now grown into a polyclinic with multiple medical departments, including neurology, orthopaedics, ENT, diabetology and oncology. The advanced diagnostic facilities include ECG, audiogram, ultrasound, echocardiogram, digital X-ray, endoscopy and mammography. Consultations on alternative systems such as siddha, ayurveda, homoeopathy, acupuncture and sujok therapy are also available.
The dispensary has a unique historical significance. It was once called the Athikuttai Hospital in Tamil, named after a pond where the remains (ashti) of a divine lady, Poombavai, are believed to have been consecrated. According to legend, she was miraculously revived by the blessings of Shaiva Saint Thirugnanasambandar at this location. This has led many to believe that anyone receiving treatment here would find relief and healing.
Since the hospital is located within the Ramakrishna Math campus, patients often visit the Universal Temple seeking spiritual solace alongside medical care. This holistic approach to healing has helped countless individuals recover physically, mentally and spiritually.
Since 1987, with the blessings of Swami Tapasyananda, the then Vice-President of Ramakrishna Math and Mission in Belur, the dispensary has been offering free treatment to thousands of leprosy patients.
The math also organises weekly leprosy treatment camps at eight locations across Tamil Nadu, providing not just medical care but also socio-economic rehabilitation. To help recovered patients regain financial independence, self-help groups have been established. These initiatives restore their dignity, reunite families and reintegrate them into society.
Operating silently yet impactfully, the dispensary has been a lifeline for the needy for a century. Its centennial celebration, graced by Srimath Swami Gautamananda Maharaj, the global president of the Ramakrishna Order, is intended to mark the beginning of new service initiatives for the next century.
Swami Vimurtananda
Adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math, Thanjavur
