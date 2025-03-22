A 100-year journey of a healing institution

Ayurveda considers the human lifespan to be of 100 years. While very few people reach the age, institutions established by great souls and blessed by divine grace continue to serve humanity for centuries. One such institution is the Sri Ramakrishna Math Charitable dispensary in Chennai, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary today.

For 127 years, the Chennai Ramakrishna Math has been dedicated to spiritual, social and humanitarian service. It has made contributions to education, healthcare, culture, youth development, religious literature, women’s empowerment and disaster relief.

Founded by Swami Ramakrishnananda, a direct disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, the math upholds Swami Vivekananda’s vision: “Service to humanity is service to god.” One of its most impactful initiatives is its charitable dispensary.

In an era where even a cup of tea costs much more than a rupee, this dispensary provides medical consultation and prescribed medicines for just Rs 1. While diagnostic tests like X-rays and blood tests often cost Rs 500 or more elsewhere, they are available here for just Rs 50. And this service is provided every day.

For over 12 years, it has provided subsidised healthcare for auto drivers and their families, and half-charge treatments for differently-abled patients. The clinic is currently run by 74 part-time doctors, 50 volunteers and 14 dedicated staff members.

In 2023-24, over 3.41 lakh patients received affordable medical treatment at this institution. The dispensary also extends its services through medical camps in rural areas such as Manali and Meyyur in Tiruvallur district.

Holistic healing

Founded in 1925 by Dr P Raghavendra Rao, the dispensary has now grown into a polyclinic with multiple medical departments, including neurology, orthopaedics, ENT, diabetology and oncology. The advanced diagnostic facilities include ECG, audiogram, ultrasound, echocardiogram, digital X-ray, endoscopy and mammography. Consultations on alternative systems such as siddha, ayurveda, homoeopathy, acupuncture and sujok therapy are also available.