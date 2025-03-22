Assam BJP asks MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi to publicly apologise for unruly behaviour in Assembly

GUWAHATI: Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia on Saturday directed party MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi to issue a public apology for lunging at an Opposition party legislator in the Assembly.

“Your act of leaving your seat and charging at a fellow MLA has drawn the attention of the people of Assam. Your conduct is contrary to the traditions of the Assembly,” Saikia wrote in a strongly worded letter addressed to Kurmi.

Stating that the Mariani MLA is an established and experienced politician who got elected multiple times with the blessings of the people and the BJP is a disciplined party, Saikia said he and the others in the party were shocked to see such behaviour from Kurmi.

“Although you have tendered an apology in the Assembly, you are directed to apologise to the people of the state. We advise you not to repeat such behaviour,” the BJP state president further wrote in the letter.