Bihar Diwas celebrated at Dilli Haat with grand display of heritage, progress

NEW DELHI: Bihar's rich cultural heritage, legacy, arts, and handicrafts are being beautifully showcased at Dilli Haat on the occasion of Bihar Diwas, which is celebrated annually on March 22 to commemorate the creation of Bihar as a separate state in 1912.
As part of the ongoing Bihar Utsav, the event is elaborately highlighting Bihar’s vibrant cultural legacy, art, and handicrafts. Bihar's Minister of Industries, Nitish Mishra, who was invited as the chief guest on Saturday, said, "I have been a student of history, and there was a time when the history of the world revolved around Bihar. If you belong to Bihar, I urge you to encourage your friends to visit Bihar at least once. There is so much here that people from across the country should see."
"Bihar today understands its responsibility in the field of industry. Even those residing outside Bihar can see the state's steady progress. We are moving forward, guided by new policies. Today, Bihar boasts of robust infrastructure and good governance. The state is ready to soar to new heights," Mishra added.
On the occasion, Bandana Preyashi, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Industries, attending the event said, "The state of Bihar was established 113 years ago, and since then, we have been celebrating this festival. Together, we are striving to present a new image of Bihar. Bihar is not just about Madhubani paintings, Bhagalpur silk, or litchis—Bihar is fast emerging as an attractive destination for investment as well."
Kundan Kumar, Resident Commissioner (RC) of Bihar, who also present at the occasion and urged members of Bihar’s diaspora to connect with their roots and contribute to the state's growth.
He said, “The Bihar Foundation invites all members of the diaspora to join hands with us under the motto of Bonding, Branding, and Business. Together, let’s create avenues for mutual prosperity and strengthen our ties with Bihar.”
Shekhar Anand, Director of Technical Development, attending it said “Each artifact and artwork displayed here tells the story of Bihar’s centuries-old heritage and skill. Our artisans are not only preserving history but also shaping the future.”
As part of Bihar Diwas, a special cultural evening was organised featuring performances by famous artists from Bihar. The lineup included Bharatanatyam by Manisha Jha, folk dance by Nalanda Sangeet Kala Vikas Sansthan, folk music by Dr Sushmita Jha, classical singing by Dr. Nalini Joshi, folk and playback singing by Rekha Jha, and folk music performances by Goswami Aradhya Giri (Lucy Bharat), among others. Their outstanding performances made the Bihar Day celebrations truly memorable.
The Bihar Utsav is being held at Dilli Haat, INA, from March 16 to 31, 2025, exhibiting and exploring Bihar’s vibrant traditional art, craft, and cultural heritage.