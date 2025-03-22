Bihar Diwas celebrated at Dilli Haat with grand display of heritage, progress

NEW DELHI: Bihar's rich cultural heritage, legacy, arts, and handicrafts are being beautifully showcased at Dilli Haat on the occasion of Bihar Diwas, which is celebrated annually on March 22 to commemorate the creation of Bihar as a separate state in 1912.

As part of the ongoing Bihar Utsav, the event is elaborately highlighting Bihar’s vibrant cultural legacy, art, and handicrafts. Bihar's Minister of Industries, Nitish Mishra, who was invited as the chief guest on Saturday, said, "I have been a student of history, and there was a time when the history of the world revolved around Bihar. If you belong to Bihar, I urge you to encourage your friends to visit Bihar at least once. There is so much here that people from across the country should see."

"Bihar today understands its responsibility in the field of industry. Even those residing outside Bihar can see the state's steady progress. We are moving forward, guided by new policies. Today, Bihar boasts of robust infrastructure and good governance. The state is ready to soar to new heights," Mishra added.

On the occasion, Bandana Preyashi, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Industries, attending the event said, "The state of Bihar was established 113 years ago, and since then, we have been celebrating this festival. Together, we are striving to present a new image of Bihar. Bihar is not just about Madhubani paintings, Bhagalpur silk, or litchis—Bihar is fast emerging as an attractive destination for investment as well."

Kundan Kumar, Resident Commissioner (RC) of Bihar, who also present at the occasion and urged members of Bihar’s diaspora to connect with their roots and contribute to the state's growth.