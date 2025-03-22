Construction of over 3.5L houses sanctioned under Central scheme

NEW DELHI: In the first meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) held on Thursday, construction of over 3.52 lakh houses have been approved. The sanctioned residential units under two verticals of the scheme-- Beneficiary Led Construction and Affordable Housing in Partnership — will be constructed in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.
The meeting was chaired by secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs Srinivas Katikithala. “The scheme promotes women empowerment and among the houses approved, more than 2.67 lakh houses have been sanctioned for the women including single women and widows along with 90 houses have been allotted to transgenders,” said ministry officials.
The ministry has sanctioned 80,850 houses for scheduled caste (SC) beneficiaries, 15,928 for scheduled tribes (STs) and 2.12 lakh for other backward classes category. The move aims to promote inclusiveness and equality among different underprivileged groups.
Interestingly, in addition to the state share under PMAY-U 2.0, Uttar Pradesh is providing Rs 30,000 to each senior citizen beneficiary (who are more than 70-year-old) and Rs 20,000 for each unmarried woman (more than 40 years age), widow and separated female beneficiary.
PMAY-U 2.0 is currently in the implementation phase with Memorandums of Association (MoAs) signed between the ministry and 31 states and union territories (UTs). The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have also been signed between the ministry and Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for implementation of the scheme.