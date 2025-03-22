Construction of over 3.5L houses sanctioned under Central scheme

NEW DELHI: In the first meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) held on Thursday, construction of over 3.52 lakh houses have been approved. The sanctioned residential units under two verticals of the scheme-- Beneficiary Led Construction and Affordable Housing in Partnership — will be constructed in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting was chaired by secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs Srinivas Katikithala. “The scheme promotes women empowerment and among the houses approved, more than 2.67 lakh houses have been sanctioned for the women including single women and widows along with 90 houses have been allotted to transgenders,” said ministry officials.