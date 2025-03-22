Criminals kill NRI in Bihar for resisting loot bid, police groping in the dark

PATNA: A 36-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) was shot dead by unidentified armed criminals in Bihar’s Vaishali district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place when the victim identified as Anand Shankar, an engineer working in the United States (UN), was returning to his native village Sakrauli Buchauli village under Mahisaur police station limits in Vaishali district on Friday.

The assailants waylaid Shankar near Ufraul Dainipul under Rajapakar police station and attempted to snatch a gold chain from him. On being resisted, one of the motorbike-borne criminals fired at the NRI from close range, causing grievous injuries to him.

The victim’s mother, who was with him, raised an alarm after the incident. The injured NRI was rushed to a private hospital in Patna where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The NRI was going to his native village to oversee the repair work at his ancestral village.

The deceased’s wife, a teacher at a private school, resides with their children in Hajipur, the district headquarters of Vaishali. The NRI had returned from the US to celebrate Holi with his family. After spending time with them, he was on his way to his native village on Friday when he was attacked.