CRPF Sub-Inspector succumbs to IED blast injuries during treatment in Jharkhand

RANCHI: The CRPF Sub-Inspector, who got injured in the IED blast along with a jawan in the forest of Marangponga under Chotanagra police station in Chaibasa, succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the hospital on Saturday.

The sub-inspector, Sunil Kumar Mandal, of CRPF 193 Battalion was airlifted to Ranchi along with the Head Constable Parth Pratim for better treatment after getting injured in the IED blast on Saturday.

Security forces were conducting a search operation here on Saturday afternoon, during which, two security personnel were hit by an IED.

“CRPF Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal was martyred during treatment in the hospital on Saturday,” said Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar.