Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla selected for 59th Jnanpith award

NEW DELHI: Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla was on Saturday named the recipient of the 59th Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honour.

He will be the first writer from Chhattisgarh to receive the award.

The 88-year-old short story writer, poet and essayist, considered one of the greatest contemporary writers in the language, is the 12th Hindi writer to receive the award.

The award carries a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh, a bronze statue of Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, and a citation.

Expressing his joy over being chosen for this prestigious honour, Shukla said it was a moment of immense happiness for him and admitted that he had never imagined receiving such recognition.

"This is a very big award. I never thought I would receive this award. I never really paid attention to awards. Others would often tell me in conversations that I deserved the Jnanpith Award. But what could I tell them? Out of hesitation, I could never find the right words to respond," Shukla, who admitted that he remains dedicated to writing even at this stage of life, especially for children, told PTI.

His name was finalised for the award during the meeting of the Jnanpith Selection Committee, chaired by eminent storyteller and Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Ray.