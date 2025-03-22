'I will choke you,' BJP leader Dilip Ghosh threat to women protesters fuel political fire

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh is facing severe criticism after a video surfaced showing him threatening a woman protestor during a public event that happened on Friday.
The incident occurred when the former MP went to inaugurate a newly constructed road at Ward 6 in Kharagpur.
The situation escalated when local women confronted Ghosh, questioning his absence during his tenure as a Member of Parliament. The woman pointed out that the road was built by their Trinamool Congress Councilor Pradip Sarkar.
"Where were you all this time? We didn't see you even for a day when you were an MP. Now, after our councillor has built the road, you're here?" NDTV quoted a woman as saying.
Ghosh responded aggressively and branded the protesters as Trinamool supporters. "I have built it with my money, not your father's money. Go and ask Pradip Sarkar about it," he reportedly said.
The women continued to challenge him, leading to a heated argument change with the BJP leader. "Why bring up our father? You were an MP, can you talk like this?"
Ghosh upon hearing this reacted aggressively, "I will bring up your fourteen generations."
"Don't scream. I will choke you. I had given money for this from my MPLAD fund when I was a parliamentarian," he threatened the protesters and called them "Trinamool's dogs".
The argument between the BJP leader and the women sparked tension in the area, prompting a police team from the nearby Kharagpur Town police station to reach the spot. By then, the women had reportedly attempted to hit his vehicle. This forced Ghosh to leave the area under police protection.
In an online post, Ghosh said that the road was built at a cost of Rs 2.6 lakh and would improve the living conditions of residents in the low-lying areas.
A year ahead of the state assembly polls, this incident had provided a major boost to the Trinamool Congress to criticise the BJP's behaviour.
Meanwhile, condemning the action of the senior BJP leader, Sarkar, the Trinamool councillor and a former MLA from Kharagpur said, "He went there and lost his temper. He disrespected the women by bringing up their fathers. I was not there, but he even insulted my father. He called the women 500-rupee workers. He should apologise. Otherwise, wherever he goes in Kharagpur, there will be protests. Such language is unbecoming of a former MP."