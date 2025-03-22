India, US working on trade pact norms

NEW DELHI: A day after US President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to impose reciprocal tariffs on India starting April 2, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that both countries are actively working on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) to expand trade, enhance market access, strengthen supply chains and reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “The two governments are working to build a framework for the BTA, which aims to expand trade, enhance market access, and reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers… The government of India remains engaged with the US administration at various levels to reach a mutually beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement.”

He added, “In this endeavour, our minister of commerce and industry visited the US from March 3 to 7 and held discussions with the US secretary of commerce and US trade representative.” Jaiswal, however, did not directly respond to queries on whether India is expecting some kind of a waiver from Trump’s reciprocal tariff that comes into effect on April 2.

President Trump said on Thursday that India will face reciprocal tariffs starting April 2, a move likely to impact India’s exports of agricultural and pharmaceutical goods, which have a significant tariff differential with the US.

“I have a very good relationship with India, but the only problem I have with India is that they are one of the highest tariffing nations in the world. I believe they are probably going to lower those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us,” Trump said in an interview with US-based Breitbart News.