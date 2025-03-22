Madhya Pradesh woman 'murdered' in 2023 returns home alive; four persons convicted in the case still in jail

In a bizarre incident, a woman in Madhya Pradesh, believed to have been murdered in 2023, has come back alive to the shock and surprise of her family and friends.

As soon as the 35-year-old Lalita Bai returned home in Mandsaur district, her father took her to the Gandhi Sagar Police Station to inform them about her return.

Four persons convicted in connection with Lalita Bai's "murder" are serving their time in jail.

A report quoting Lalita's father noted that the family had performed the last rites of his daughter from the mutilated body with the help of physical markings, including a tattoo on the hand and a black thread tied around the leg.

Police had arrested four persons in connection with Lalita Bai's "murder." They were one Imran, Shahrukh, Sonu and Ejaz.

Lalita now claimed that she had gone to Bhanipura village with Shahrukh. But he sold her off to another man for Rs 5 lakh. She was in Kota in Rajasthan all these months and returned home when she got a chance to escape.

Lalita, according to Jansatta, produced documents including her Aadhaar and voter ID to confirm her identity.

The Hindustan Times quoted Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand as saying that as for the four men who are in prison for Lalita Bai's murder, it is for the Thandla police to take necessary action.

Police now have their hands full.