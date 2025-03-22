Media has to fight for independence, many controlled by corporates, political parties: Justice Muralidhar

NEW DELHI: Former Orissa High Court chief justice S Muralidhar on Friday said the media in India has had to fight for its independence as many mainstream media are either owned by "large corporate houses or by political parties".

Justice (retired) Muralidhar was speaking at BG Verghese Memorial Lecture on the topic 'Media, Courts, and Freedom of Expression' here.

"The media's role is to hold power accountable, and it cannot do so effectively if it is beholden to corporate and political interests," he said.

Highlighting the "increasing constraints on independent journalism" and the challenges posed by corporate and political influences on the media, he said major print and electronic media houses are largely controlled by corporate entities or political parties.

"The media in India has had to fight for its independence and for its freedom. It is a fact though that much of the mainstream print and electronic media are either owned by large corporate houses or by political parties. Both print and electronic media operate on purely commercial lines dependent as they are on government advertisements, licences and permissions, corporate sponsorships, commercials," he said.

While the information and broadcasting minister recently described the Indian press as 'robust and flourishing,' the former chief justice argued that this characterisation does not equate to being "free and independent."

"The mainstream media today operates on purely commercial lines, relying on government advertisements, corporate sponsorships, and political patronage," he said, and added, "This dependence has led to rampant self-censorship, paid news, and the prioritisation of profit over journalistic integrity."

He invoked the warning of Joseph Pulitzer, who cautioned that when a publisher views the press solely as a business venture, it loses its moral power.

In today's India, the race for TRPs and corporate funding has led to a media landscape where independent journalism is under threat, he said.

A key concern raised by Justice (retired) Muralidhar was the "growing alignment of mainstream media with the establishment".