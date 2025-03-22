Opposition slams CM Nitish Kumar over 'erratic' behaviour during national anthem at Patna event

Earlier in the day, RJD pasted posters outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi criticising Nitish Kumar for disrespecting to the national anthem. The posters, featuring the words ‘Nayak nahi khalnayak hoon main’ (I am not a hero, I am a villain), aimed at expressing the party’s growing discontent with Nitish’s actions. RJD workers also burnt the effigies of the chief minister at district headquarters to vent their protest against the CM’s erratic behaviour and causing disrespect to the national anthem in full public view.

The controversy erupted after a purported video went viral on social media, showing Nitish speaking and greeting while the national anthem played at an official function in the state capital on Thursday. The video caused a backlash, with many calling out the chief minister for disrespecting the national anthem. A complaint petition was also filed in a Muzaffarpur court, seeking action against the chief minister for disrespecting the national anthem.

The petition sought action under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Insult to the National Honour Act. On the other hand, RJD national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad defended the chief minister saying that the Opposition has no issue against the ruling NDA, so they were raising such issues.