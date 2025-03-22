‘Outsiders’ in Uttarakhand: Enforcement of land law leaves many out in cold

DEHRADUN: The enforcement of Uttarakhand’s new land law has classified many residents as ‘outsiders’ due to the addresses of other states mentioned on their Aadhaar cards.

“This situation has especially impacted people who relocated for employment opportunities, putting them at risk of losing their ancestral lands,” said a source close to the district administration. “The district administration has issued orders to consider these people as non-residents, leading to government claims over their ancestral properties,” said a local official.

According to sources within the revenue department, the stringent regulations of the new land law are catching many residents off guard. This has raised concerns about the implications for families who have lived in the state for generations.

After the new land law was enforced, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed all district magistrates to reclaim any land acquired in violation of the law. Dehradun has reported 282 cases of land law violations so far.

Following the CM’s directives, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal has ordered tehsildars and SDMs to investigate the violations. Preliminary findings indicate that over 200 hectares of land have been illegally purchased by outsiders, prompting the district administration to take possession of the properties.