Ranchi Bandh: Tyres burnt to protest construction near Sarna Sthal, police security upped

RANCHI: Over 40 tribal organisations have called an 18-hour bandh in Ranchi on Saturday to protest the construction of a flyover near Sarna Sthal, a sacred site. Protestors blocked roads to Lowadih Chowk at Namkum, Tilata Chowk on Ring Road, Piska More, and several other locations in Ranchi. Protestors demonstrated by burning tires in the middle of roads.

The bandh is supported by political organisations like AJSU and Sarna committees. Sirmatoli Sarna Sthal Bachao Morcha said essential services will not be disrupted by the bandh.

Earlier, on Friday evening, tribal organisations took out a torch procession and seeking support for the bandh.

According to tribal organisations, on the occasion of Sarhul festival, about three lakh people from different places will take part in a procession towards the central Sarna Sthal at Sirmatoli.

Construction of the flyover near the Sarna Sthal will inconvenience those taking part in the procession, they said.