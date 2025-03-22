Ranchi Bandh: Tyres burnt to protest construction near Sarna Sthal, police security upped

RANCHI: Over 40 tribal organisations have called an 18-hour bandh in Ranchi on Saturday to protest the construction of a flyover near Sarna Sthal, a sacred site. Protestors blocked roads to Lowadih Chowk at Namkum, Tilata Chowk on Ring Road, Piska More, and several other locations in Ranchi. Protestors demonstrated by burning tires in the middle of roads.
The bandh is supported by political organisations like AJSU and Sarna committees. Sirmatoli Sarna Sthal Bachao Morcha said essential services will not be disrupted by the bandh.
Earlier, on Friday evening, tribal organisations took out a torch procession and seeking support for the bandh.
According to tribal organisations, on the occasion of Sarhul festival, about three lakh people from different places will take part in a procession towards the central Sarna Sthal at Sirmatoli.
Construction of the flyover near the Sarna Sthal will inconvenience those taking part in the procession, they said.
In the wake of the bandh, police have made strong security arrangements. Additional police personnel have been deployed at all major squares and intersections to deal with the bandh supporters.
Police personnel have been equipped with water cannons at all strategic locations.
The bandh will also be monitored with CCTV cameras.
The district administration has issued strict instructions, stating that anyone in support of the bandh jam should not cause any disruption or obstruction to the traffic, dignitaries, students, members of educational institutions, or the general public.
If any protestor violates legal provisions by vandalising or disrupting civic life, police will take strict action, district authorities have warned.
The construction of a 2.34-km-long elevated road, which includes a 132-metre section over a railway line, is aimed at easing traffic movement by connecting Siram Toli to Mecon.
The Rs 340-crore project was launched in August 2022, an official said.