Rapid melting of glaciers threaten Himalayan pastoral livelihood, says UN report

NEW DELHI: The United Nations' new report highlights that the rapid melting of Himalayan glaciers has increased the vulnerability of Himalayan grazers' livelihoods. This accelerated glacier melting leads to a decline in the quality of pastures for livestock grazing, which in turn affects their livelihoods.

The depletion of glaciers, often referred to as "eternal ice," may have long-term consequences. However, climate change is causing rapid melting, resulting in heavy flooding and destruction in downstream.

“The changes in snow and glaciers adversely affect herders at their summer residences and winter camps in the Himalayas,” the report underlines which released in the World Water Development Report for 2025, in coincidence with World Glacier Day.

Further, it also caused water scarcity in traditional water sources along migration routes. At the same time, it caused increased size of lakes on Tibet Plateau, the other side of Himalayas, pushing pastoralists to alter routes patterns of seasonal movements. In near future, it may lead to political tensions among the adjoining riparian countries.

The UN’s report ‘Mountains and glaciers Water towers’ has set off alarm that accelerating glacier melt risks unleashing an avalanche of cascading impacts on economies, ecosystems and communities, not just in mountain regions but at global level.