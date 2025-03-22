Union Minister Amit Shah announces 'significant progress' in resolving Northeast issues

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Upper House of Parliament on Friday that the government has made significant progress in addressing the issues in the Northeast and is now on the verge of resolving the problem.
In response to a discussion on the workings of the Home Ministry, Shah stated that there has been a 70% reduction in violent incidents in the region, a 72% decrease in casualties among security personnel, and an 85% reduction in civilian casualties. Since assuming power, the government has initiated talks with all armed groups.
Since 2019, 12 major peace agreements have been signed. He listed these agreements, including the 2020 agreement with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura), the 2021 agreement with the Bru-Reang community, the Karbi agreement, agreements with tribal organisations, and an interstate border agreement between Assam and Meghalaya in 2022.
Additionally, agreements have been signed with DNLA, UNLF, and ULFA, along with an interstate border agreement between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in 2023. The agreements with Tipra, NLFT, and ATTFA in 2024 further demonstrate the government’s ongoing peace efforts in the region.
Shah mentioned that a total of 10,900 youths had surrendered their weapons and reintegrated into the mainstream. In Bodoland, thousands of young people have embraced the path of development, pursuing education in their native language and practising their own religion.
Reflecting on the Bodoland Accord, which was once dismissed as ineffective, Shah noted that the situation has since transformed considerably. He pointed out that agreements worth Rs 5 lakh crore have been signed to boost investment in Assam, a state where industrial growth had once seemed unlikely. "With peace now established, Assam is experiencing significant progress. Furthermore, the jurisdiction of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the Northeast has been reduced by 70%",he said.
Shah also discussed the Bru-rehabilitation agreement, which provided permanent settlement for the displaced Bru-Reang community who had fled Mizoram and taken refuge in Tripura. Under the agreement, all 37,000 Bru-Reang families have been allocated 150-yard houses, along with essential amenities such as community buildings, schools, and medical stores.
Moreover, he said that two youths from each family have been trained in skill development, helping them to pursue self-employment.
Reflecting on his recent visit to Tripura, the Union Home Minister remarked that he had visited the same region five years ago and that the transformation over the past eight months had been remarkable. He noted that the Bru-Reang community has made significant progress.