Union Minister Amit Shah announces 'significant progress' in resolving Northeast issues

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Upper House of Parliament on Friday that the government has made significant progress in addressing the issues in the Northeast and is now on the verge of resolving the problem.

In response to a discussion on the workings of the Home Ministry, Shah stated that there has been a 70% reduction in violent incidents in the region, a 72% decrease in casualties among security personnel, and an 85% reduction in civilian casualties. Since assuming power, the government has initiated talks with all armed groups.

Since 2019, 12 major peace agreements have been signed. He listed these agreements, including the 2020 agreement with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura), the 2021 agreement with the Bru-Reang community, the Karbi agreement, agreements with tribal organisations, and an interstate border agreement between Assam and Meghalaya in 2022.

Additionally, agreements have been signed with DNLA, UNLF, and ULFA, along with an interstate border agreement between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in 2023. The agreements with Tipra, NLFT, and ATTFA in 2024 further demonstrate the government’s ongoing peace efforts in the region.

Shah mentioned that a total of 10,900 youths had surrendered their weapons and reintegrated into the mainstream. In Bodoland, thousands of young people have embraced the path of development, pursuing education in their native language and practising their own religion.