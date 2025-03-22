When will PM Modi visit: Jairam Ramesh asks as SC judges reach Manipur

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh welcomed the delegation of Supreme Court judges visiting Manipur on Saturday but raised the bigger question of when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the state.
Speaking to ANI, Ramesh stated, "We welcome the six judges who have gone to Manipur. In the last 22 months, hundreds of people have died, around 60,000 have been displaced and are staying in relief camps, and even today, there is an atmosphere of fear and doubt among the communities in Manipur. President's rule was imposed on February 13, but the question arises: Even after the Supreme Court itself on August 1, 2023, said that the constitutional system in Manipur had been completely demolished, why did it take 18 months to impose President's rule? It is good that Supreme Court judges have gone, but the bigger question is when will the Prime Minister visit?"
A delegation of Supreme Court judges visited a relief camp in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Saturday. The delegation consisted of Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar.
Ramesh also criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for not addressing the situation in Manipur during discussions on the working of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Parliament.
"Yesterday, the Home Minister gave a response in the Rajya Sabha for about four hours about the work of his Home Ministry, but he did not say much about Manipur. In February 2022, the NDA won the elections with a huge majority, but within 15 months, Manipur started burning. There is no answer to that. There is no answer to why the Prime Minister did not go," he said.
He also questioned the delay in imposing the President's rule and criticized Shah for visiting Mizoram but not Manipur.
"There is no answer to why there was so much delay in imposing the President's rule. The Home Minister goes to Mizoram, why didn't he go to Manipur? And the things that the Chief Minister of Mizoram has said after going to America raise many questions," the Congress leader said.
The Congress leader urged Prime Minister Modi to visit Manipur, either before going to Bangkok or while returning.
"We hope that on his way to Bangkok or while returning from Bangkok, the Prime Minister takes some time to visit Manipur. The Prime Minister's visit is crucial for a healing touch," Ramesh added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Thailand from April 2 to 4 to attend the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.
On February 13, President's rule was imposed in Manipur following a report from the state governor. The violence in the state erupted on May 3 last year after clashes during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.