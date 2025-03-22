When will PM Modi visit: Jairam Ramesh asks as SC judges reach Manipur

"Yesterday, the Home Minister gave a response in the Rajya Sabha for about four hours about the work of his Home Ministry, but he did not say much about Manipur. In February 2022, the NDA won the elections with a huge majority, but within 15 months, Manipur started burning. There is no answer to that. There is no answer to why the Prime Minister did not go," he said.

He also questioned the delay in imposing the President's rule and criticized Shah for visiting Mizoram but not Manipur.

"There is no answer to why there was so much delay in imposing the President's rule. The Home Minister goes to Mizoram, why didn't he go to Manipur? And the things that the Chief Minister of Mizoram has said after going to America raise many questions," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader urged Prime Minister Modi to visit Manipur, either before going to Bangkok or while returning.

"We hope that on his way to Bangkok or while returning from Bangkok, the Prime Minister takes some time to visit Manipur. The Prime Minister's visit is crucial for a healing touch," Ramesh added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Thailand from April 2 to 4 to attend the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

On February 13, President's rule was imposed in Manipur following a report from the state governor. The violence in the state erupted on May 3 last year after clashes during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.