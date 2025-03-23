7 in 10 Indians report high variance in dental treatment pricing

NEW DELHI: The latest survey reveals that seven in ten Indians report a high variance in dental treatment cost and want the government to cap the prices.

The study noted that in India not everyone takes dental health seriously unless a person suffers in pain. They also avoid going for regular dental check-ups, it added.

According to the survey conducted by LocalCircles, India’s leading community social media platform pays a hefty amount once they visit.

The amount differs from one dental doctor to another and even from one city to another, according to the survey.

The survey conducted among 46,000 people in 369 districts of India found that 74 per cent of Indians pay over Rs. 1,500 for a tooth filling, with prices ranging from Rs. 100 - 1,500 per tooth with no clarity to consumers.