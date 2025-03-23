7 in 10 Indians report high variance in dental treatment pricing

NEW DELHI: The latest survey reveals that seven in ten Indians report a high variance in dental treatment cost and want the government to cap the prices.
The study noted that in India not everyone takes dental health seriously unless a person suffers in pain. They also avoid going for regular dental check-ups, it added.
According to the survey conducted by LocalCircles, India’s leading community social media platform pays a hefty amount once they visit.
The amount differs from one dental doctor to another and even from one city to another, according to the survey.
The survey conducted among 46,000 people in 369 districts of India found that 74 per cent of Indians pay over Rs. 1,500 for a tooth filling, with prices ranging from Rs. 100 - 1,500 per tooth with no clarity to consumers.
Root canal treatment, a dental procedure to replace infected or damaged pulp in a tooth with a root filling can cost very little in a government-run hospital but can be heavy on the pocket in many private dental clinics.
While one in three Indians surveyed pay over Rs. 10,000 for a tooth root canal treatment, prices also range from Rs. 500 - 15,000 per tooth.
Considering the vast differences in the prices of root canals, fillings, and other dental treatments across the country, the survey was conducted among 64 per cent of men and 36 per cent of women.
When asked whether the government should consider capping the price of dental treatments like fillings and root canal treatment to make them more affordable, the answer was a big 'yes'.
73 per cent of Indians surveyed want the government to do so.
"The survey clearly shows that across the country, there is a huge difference in the charges of different dental treatments/ procedures", said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles.
“We will be sharing the findings with the government in the hope that they intervene to fix a ceiling on the charges for different procedures so that dentists do not charge consumers unnecessarily when the treatment is essential and not optional as for cosmetic purposes,” he told TNIE.
He also suggested that the government should bring dental treatments under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat to make it more accessible for financially weak consumers.
In India, there is a lack of awareness about oral hygiene, the survey highlighted.
In addition, the high cost involved in going to a private dental clinic is a major deterrent as most health insurance policies do not cover dental treatment costs.
The lack of facilities for many treatments, besides the long wait time often deters people from going to government hospitals.
Thus, the survey said that choosing the right type of treatment, selecting a clinic, or considering payment options all primarily depend on affordability.
The cost of dental care in India can vary widely across different cities and even within cities and towns.
The survey, Quoting Dental World India, said that dental infrastructure and equipment are not only expensive but also have high maintenance costs.
The use of advanced materials and cutting-edge technology can also increase the cost of dental treatments but often results in better outcomes and faster recovery times.