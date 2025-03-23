Assam cancels Class 11 exams after mass paper leak; 15 schools lose affiliation

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board has cancelled Class 11 examinations for the remaining subjects following reports of widespread paper leaks across different locations.
In an official order, the board stated, “The examination of Mathematics subject of the HS First Year Examination-2025 was postponed… on the basis of the reports received regarding alleged leakages of the question paper.”
The board further explained that all Inspectors of Schools and Principals of Lead Colleges had retrieved the sealed packets of Mathematics question papers.
“From their reports, it is seen that some of the institutions opened the sealed packets of the question paper on 20/03/2025, whereas the examination was scheduled to be held in the second session of 21/03/2025,” it said.
As a result, the board suspected potential leaks in other subjects as well. “It is presumed that leakages of question papers in the rest of the examination cannot be ruled out, as all the question papers of remaining subjects are in the custody of each institution of Assam where the examination is being held. Therefore, it is decided that the examination of the remaining subjects of HS First Year Examination-2025… is hereby cancelled,” the board announced.
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu revealed that 15 private schools across 10 districts had their affiliations suspended for breaking the seal of Class 11 Mathematics question papers before the scheduled time, leading to the leak.
“The state government will take action against three provincialised schools for violating the rules in a similar manner. FIRs are being lodged, and these schools are barred from admitting Class XI students for the 2025-26 academic session,” he added.
Several students’ organisations have demanded Pegu’s resignation and the suspension of the board’s chief, R.C. Jain.