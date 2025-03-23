Assam cancels Class 11 exams after mass paper leak; 15 schools lose affiliation

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board has cancelled Class 11 examinations for the remaining subjects following reports of widespread paper leaks across different locations.

In an official order, the board stated, “The examination of Mathematics subject of the HS First Year Examination-2025 was postponed… on the basis of the reports received regarding alleged leakages of the question paper.”

The board further explained that all Inspectors of Schools and Principals of Lead Colleges had retrieved the sealed packets of Mathematics question papers.

“From their reports, it is seen that some of the institutions opened the sealed packets of the question paper on 20/03/2025, whereas the examination was scheduled to be held in the second session of 21/03/2025,” it said.