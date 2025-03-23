Centre to create single job application portal

NEW DELHI: The Union government is reportedly mulling over a plan to create a single 'Job Application Portal' to support youngsters in saving efforts and energy from applying for jobs at various platforms.

Union Minister of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Dr Jitendra Singh recently instructed to creation of 'Job Application Portal.’

Dr Singh at the review meeting also lauded the process in which the recruitment exams are being conducted in 13 regional languages, which were earlier limited only to Hindi and English before 2014.

“Average timeline of Recruitment cycle almost halved from 15 months to 8 months and will be further reduced “, DoPT minister Dr Singh said, adding also that the Rules of Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 has also been notified.