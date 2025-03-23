Centre to create single job application portal

NEW DELHI: The Union government is reportedly mulling over a plan to create a single 'Job Application Portal' to support youngsters in saving efforts and energy from applying for jobs at various platforms.
Union Minister of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Dr Jitendra Singh recently instructed to creation of 'Job Application Portal.’
Dr Singh at the review meeting also lauded the process in which the recruitment exams are being conducted in 13 regional languages, which were earlier limited only to Hindi and English before 2014.
“Average timeline of Recruitment cycle almost halved from 15 months to 8 months and will be further reduced “, DoPT minister Dr Singh said, adding also that the Rules of Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 has also been notified.
Chairing a high-level holistic meeting at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in North Block here on March 22, the minister emphasised the government's commitment to streamlining the recruitment process and enhancing governance through technology-driven reforms.
He categorically stated that the average recruitment cycle time has been reduced from 15 months to 8 months.
He also added that the government is considering further reductions also in the coming days. He also recalled the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 was propelled by his efforts, and confirmed that its rules and details have been notified.
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh at the meeting also directed officials to establish standards and guidelines for conducting computer-based tests, ensuring a level playing field for all candidates.
Spelling out the benefits of the creation of ‘Single Job Application Portal', the minister reportedly said they will ease the burden on job seekers and save their time and energy from applying across multiple platforms.
Besides all these, the minister also took stock of Mission Karmayogi and noted that nearly 89 lakh Karmayogis have been onboarded till date.
Chairing the meeting, the minister further emphasised the importance of capacity building for government employees, focusing on their overall development and increased workplace efficiency.
Along with this, the DoPT Minister also instructed officials to create a repository of 'Good Governance practices' and amplify them through outreach for other departments to follow.
Stressing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance, he cited its success in CPGRAMS 2.0, an AI-enabled grievance redressal system.
Dr Singh also stressed continuous digitalisation, recalling that during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, 70-80 per cent of government work was carried out online, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India Mission envisioned in 2015.
He also outlined the need for process re-engineering to revise guidelines for framing and amending recruitment rules.
On personnel policies and rules, Dr Singh directed officials to ensure inclusive and equitable policies while leveraging technology to foster transparency and accountability.
According to an official source, the minister during the review also addressed the questions raised by officials and guided them on the way forward. Rachna Shah, Secretary, DoPT, along with senior officials of the ministry, attended the high-level meeting.