CM Dhami marks government's three-year milestone with 'Fit India, Fit Uttarakhand' campaign

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his government's three-year milestone on Sunday with a grand event in Dehradun, launching the "Fit India, Fit Uttarakhand" campaign.

The initiative, which featured a run and cycling rally, aimed to promote fitness among the youth. Dhami actively participated, riding alongside young participants and even joining them for push-ups, sending a strong message about health and wellness.

The day's events began with the Fit India Run, followed by a roadshow led by the Chief Minister. Addressing a large public gathering, Dhami highlighted his government's achievements over the past three years, stressing that his tenure had been marked by concrete action rather than mere announcements.

Looking ahead to the next two years, Dhami outlined a comprehensive agenda focused on creating new employment opportunities, enhancing tourism, and implementing targeted schemes for women and youth.