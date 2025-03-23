CM Dhami marks government's three-year milestone with 'Fit India, Fit Uttarakhand' campaign

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his government's three-year milestone on Sunday with a grand event in Dehradun, launching the "Fit India, Fit Uttarakhand" campaign.
The initiative, which featured a run and cycling rally, aimed to promote fitness among the youth. Dhami actively participated, riding alongside young participants and even joining them for push-ups, sending a strong message about health and wellness.
The day's events began with the Fit India Run, followed by a roadshow led by the Chief Minister. Addressing a large public gathering, Dhami highlighted his government's achievements over the past three years, stressing that his tenure had been marked by concrete action rather than mere announcements.
Looking ahead to the next two years, Dhami outlined a comprehensive agenda focused on creating new employment opportunities, enhancing tourism, and implementing targeted schemes for women and youth.
"The people of the state have broken a myth by re-electing the government for a second time," he said, underlining the significance of the recent electoral outcome.
Dhami urged citizens to reject divisive mindsets based on regionalism or casteism, reminding them that such attitudes undermine the sacrifices made for the creation of Uttarakhand. His appeal for unity and brotherhood resonated strongly with the audience.
Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to Hindutva, Dhami declared, "We are determined to tackle pressing issues such as 'land jihad,' 'love jihad,' and 'spit jihad.' Our focus remains on safeguarding the sanctity of Uttarakhand."
Highlighting the state’s economic progress, Dhami announced a 4.4 per cent decrease in the unemployment rate, acknowledging the challenges while celebrating significant milestones. "Our state is gaining recognition in the tourism sector," he said, adding that Uttarakhand is emerging as a major tourist destination.
In a bold move against examination malpractice, Dhami revealed that the government has implemented the country’s first stringent anti-cheating law. "This law aims to clamp down on the cheating mafia and uphold the integrity of our educational assessments," he asserted.