Dalit teen dies by suicide in MP's Chhatarpur; family alleges assault, caste-based abuse

BHOPAL: A 13-year-old Dalit boy died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, with his family alleging that he was assaulted and subjected to caste abuse by a local trader.

Anshu Ahirwar, a Class VIII student, was found dead at his home in Luvkush Nagar on Saturday. His family and Bhim Army activists claim he took his life after being abused and assaulted by Rama Shukla, a brahmin trader who allegedly reprimanded him for touching goods at his store.

"Not only did Rama Shukla scold my son, but he also thrashed him badly on the back. When I went to Shukla’s shop, he admitted to beating my son for touching wares inappropriately. It was due to Shukla’s beating and casteist abuses that my son hanged himself," Anshu’s father, Kishor Ahirwar, alleged.

Santosh Raidas, Chhatarpur district president of the Bhim Army, who led protests over the incident on Sunday, alleged that Shukla not only assaulted the teenager but also used caste slurs against him. “We demand the strictest action against Rama Shukla. He should be jailed for his cruelty towards the minor, which ultimately led to Anshu’s death,” Raidas said.

Meanwhile, the local police have registered an inquest report and launched an investigation into the incident.

"A case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation. Statements from the boy’s family are being recorded, and appropriate action will follow," said Chhatarpur Circle Superintendent of Police (CSP) Aman Mishra.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)