Dallewal shifted back to Patiala; arrested farmer leaders not to file any bail applications

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal whose fast-up-to-death entered 118th on March 23 has been shifted back to a private hospital in Patiala.

The arrested farmers leaders have decided not to file any bail applications and prefer to stay behind bars.

Sources said that the government reportedly decided on March 22 evening to shift Dallewal to a private hospital in Patiala, now being managed by a retired Punjab Police official.

Before being shifted to Patiala, Dallewal was kept at high security at the PWD rest house in Jalandhar Cantonment with security personnel tasked with foiling any attempt by farmer leaders to reach him.

He was shifted to Jalandhar following a late-night drama during which he was taken to multiple locations before he was taken to the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Jalandhar around 2 am on March 20 from Patiala.