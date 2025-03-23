ECI engages more than 4000 EROs, 36 CEOs and 788 DEOs for holding all party meetings across the country

NEW DELHI: ECI has started holding all-party meetings across the country by engaging more than 4000 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to sort out pending polling booth–level issues in their respective assembly constituencies.

The move has reportedly been taken to clear the pendency of complaints of booth-level issues ahead of polls in many states.

An official source from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 22 said that as many as 4,123 EROs have started holding all-party meetings to resolve any pending polling booth-level issues in their respective Assembly Constituencies (ACs).

The meetings will continue till March 31 to sort out every pending issue related to booth-level and others on a priority basis with the participation of all parties’ representations and their suggestions.

According to ECI’s statement, all 788 District Election Officers (DEOs) and 36 CEOs of all 28 States and 8 UTs at the State and UT levels have also been directed to hold meetings to resolve any pending issues at the district and State and UT levels respectively.

“The 36 CEOs and 788 DEOS have strictly been directed by the commission to resolve the pending issues by holding all-party meetings at state and UTs levels within the legal framework of the RP Act 1950 and 1951, the Registration of Elector Rules 1960, the Conduct of Election Rules 1961 and the manuals, guidelines and instructions issued by ECI from time to time”, said an official statement.