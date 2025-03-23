Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Kathua

SRINAGAR: An fierce encounter broke out between a group of militants and security forces in the Hiranagar area, near the International Border (IB), in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday evening.

Sources said a joint team of the police, CRPF, and the army launched a search operation in Sanyal village in the Hiranagar sector after receiving intelligence inputs about the infiltration of militants from across the border.

During the operation, the security forces tracked and intercepted the group of militants.