Hope Manipur peace process gathers momentum: Law minister Meghwal

GUWAHATI: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday expressed hope that efforts to restore peace in ethnic violence-hit Manipur would gain momentum.

Speaking at an event marking the 12th anniversary of the Manipur High Court in Imphal, he said, “I want the process to restore peace in Manipur, which is ongoing, to gather momentum. I want Manipur to continue marching ahead on the road to development and contribute to making Bharat Vikshit Bharat.”

Later, while speaking to the media, Meghwal said some progress had been made in restoring peace in the state, but further steps were needed. “There was a National Legal Services Authority programme attended by five Supreme Court judges. I also attended it. We said we would fast-track the peace restoration process,” he said.

He commended the Supreme Court delegation—comprising Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Vishwanathan, and N Kotiswar Singh—for visiting relief camps and meeting those displaced by the violence.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the Supreme Court judges also attended the Manipur High Court event.

Addressing a gathering in Churachandpur on Saturday, Justice Gavai expressed hope that peace would return to Manipur sooner rather than later.

“We know that all of you are going through a difficult phase, but with the assistance of everyone—the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary—this phase will be over within a short period,” Justice Gavai said.

“It is our Constitution that has kept us united and strong. Have faith in our Constitution. The Constitution will ensure peace returns to Manipur one day,” he added.

Notably, the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which began on May 3, 2023, has claimed around 250 lives and displaced nearly 60,000 people. Many of those displaced remain in relief camps.