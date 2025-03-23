Kunal Kamra's jibe at Shinde triggers Sena fury; hotel where his show was filmed vandalised

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra that he will be chased by Sena workers throughout the country.

"You will be forced to flee India," he said in a video message.

"Kamra is a contract comedian. But he should not have stepped on the tail of a snake (apparently referring to Shinde). Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences," the Thane MP added.

Kunal Kamra has accepted money from Uddhav Thackeray and is targeting Eknath Shinde, Mhaske alleged.

"We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," the Thane Lok Sabha MP added.

"His party is left with nobody so it is hiring such people. Kamra will now realize the consequences of criticising Shinde," Mhaske said attacking Thackeray.

Mhaske also slammed Raut for circulating the video on X.

In a post on X, Raut said, "Kunal Kamra is a well-known writer and stand-up comedian. Kunal composed a parody song on Maharashtra's political scenario, which irked the Shinde gang and then ransacked the studio. Devendraji, you are a weak home minister."

Raut tagged the personal X handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said he would show "Kamra his level" and asked him to apologise. "I am going to file an FIR against Kamra at MIDC police station," Patel said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday night, called the attack on the studio cowardly.

In his post on X, Thackeray said, "Mindhe's (read Shinde) coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on Eknath mindhe, which was 100 percent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone."

"By the way, law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe," he said.

Thackeray always uses the Marathi word "Mindhe" while referring to Eknath Shinde to taunt him, as it means subservient.