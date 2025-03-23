Maoists are rattled by ongoing operations against them: Jharkhand CM Soren

Ranchi: Reacting to the death of CRPF Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chaibasa, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that insurgents are rattled by the ongoing operations against them.

“Maoists are frustrated with the ongoing operation against them in Jharkhand. Regular attacks by the security personnel are indicative of their frustration,” CM Soren said after paying tribute to the martyred officer. He reaffirmed that the campaign against Maoists would continue without any slowdown.

CM Soren, along with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Mandal, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital after being critically injured in the blast.

Sub-Inspector Mandal of CRPF’s 193 Battalion was out on an operation against Maoists in the forests of Chhotanagra Police Station area when an IED planted by insurgents exploded, injuring both him and CRPF Jawan GD Parth. They were immediately airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, but Mandal could not be saved.