Maoists are rattled by ongoing operations against them: Jharkhand CM Soren

Ranchi: Reacting to the death of CRPF Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chaibasa, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that insurgents are rattled by the ongoing operations against them.
“Maoists are frustrated with the ongoing operation against them in Jharkhand. Regular attacks by the security personnel are indicative of their frustration,” CM Soren said after paying tribute to the martyred officer. He reaffirmed that the campaign against Maoists would continue without any slowdown.
CM Soren, along with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Mandal, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital after being critically injured in the blast.
Sub-Inspector Mandal of CRPF’s 193 Battalion was out on an operation against Maoists in the forests of Chhotanagra Police Station area when an IED planted by insurgents exploded, injuring both him and CRPF Jawan GD Parth. They were immediately airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, but Mandal could not be saved.
CM Soren also expressed grief over the death of Jawan Kishore Bara from Simdega, who lost his life in an Army vehicle accident in Ladakh. “Sad news has been received about the martyrdom of Jawan Kishore Bara Ji from Simdega and another Jawan due to an Army vehicle accident in Ladakh. May the souls of the martyrs rest in peace, and may Marang Buru give strength to the bereaved families to bear this difficult time of grief,” he posted on X.
Security forces continue to face frequent IED attacks in the Maoist-infested Saranda forests of Chaibasa, where several insurgent commanders remain active. Maoists have planted thousands of IEDs across the region, leading to repeated blasts that have killed both security personnel and civilians.
On Monday, security forces recovered a 10 kg IED from the region. Just a day earlier, SI Subodh Kumar of CRPF’s 134 Battalion was injured in a similar explosion in Saranda.
Over two dozen villagers, including women and children, have lost their lives to IED blasts in Maoist-hit West Singhbhum, with several security personnel also falling victim to the explosives planted in the Kolhan jungles.
The ongoing anti-Maoist operations in Saranda involve CRPF, CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar, and Jharkhand Police personnel, who continue to recover IEDs on a near-daily basis.