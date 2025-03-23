Meerut murder: Muskan, Sahil experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms, say jail officials

MEERUT: In judicial custody for allegedly murdering Saurabh Rajput, his wife and her lover are having a hard time adjusting to life in jail, with prison officials claiming that the duo were experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms.

Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla have been lodged in Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail here since last Wednesday after a court here sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days.

Jail sources said the duo have been showing signs of extreme distress.

"Muskan and Sahil are not able to sleep properly. They are also refusing to eat and drink," a source said.

While some speculate that this might be due to remorse, jail officials attribute it to drug withdrawal.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said, "Both Sahil and Muskan have been taking drugs for a long time. Due to this, they are having problems of restlessness and are not even able to sleep at night."

Doctors have prescribed medication to manage their symptoms, and a dedicated team is monitoring their condition, he said.