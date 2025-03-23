Next govt in Bihar will be formed under Tejashwi's leadership': RJD chief Lalu Prasad

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad on Sunday reaffirmed that the next government in Bihar would be formed under the leadership of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

“Koi mai ka lal usko CM banana se rok nahi sakta hai (Nobody can stop Tejashwi from becoming CM),” he declared while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

Lalu Prasad emphasised that Tejashwi was receiving an overwhelming response from the public during his meetings. “This is the high time when workers should start preparations for the elections,” he told party leaders.

Dispelling doubts over Tejashwi’s prospects of becoming chief minister after the assembly elections, Lalu asserted that he would become the chief minister with the blessings of people. He urged party workers to inform the public about RJD’s poll promises and the commitments made in its election manifesto.

Highlighting the party’s manifesto, Lalu Prasad stated that the ‘Bhai-Behan Maan Yojana’ would be a boon for women. Under the scheme, poor women would receive Rs 2,500 per month, enabling them to live with dignity.