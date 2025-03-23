Next govt in Bihar will be formed under Tejashwi's leadership': RJD chief Lalu Prasad

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad on Sunday reaffirmed that the next government in Bihar would be formed under the leadership of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
“Koi mai ka lal usko CM banana se rok nahi sakta hai (Nobody can stop Tejashwi from becoming CM),” he declared while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function in Bihar’s East Champaran district.
Lalu Prasad emphasised that Tejashwi was receiving an overwhelming response from the public during his meetings. “This is the high time when workers should start preparations for the elections,” he told party leaders.
Dispelling doubts over Tejashwi’s prospects of becoming chief minister after the assembly elections, Lalu asserted that he would become the chief minister with the blessings of people. He urged party workers to inform the public about RJD’s poll promises and the commitments made in its election manifesto.
Highlighting the party’s manifesto, Lalu Prasad stated that the ‘Bhai-Behan Maan Yojana’ would be a boon for women. Under the scheme, poor women would receive Rs 2,500 per month, enabling them to live with dignity.
He further announced that, if voted to power, RJD would lower the price of LPG cylinders to Rs 500 and increase the old-age pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 per month. Additionally, 200 units of electricity would be provided free of cost.
“It’s the responsibility of party workers to make people aware of these welfare schemes,” Lalu told the gathering of supporters, stressing the need to strengthen the party’s organisational setup at the booth level ahead of the October-November assembly elections.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Referring to a series of murders, including those involving relatives of Union ministers, Tejashwi wrote on ‘X’, “The counting of murders continues.”
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejashwi remarked that people in Bihar remained ‘unsafe’ in what Modi had previously described as ‘mangal raj’ during his public meetings. He also released data on recent crimes that had shocked the state.
However, leaders from the Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party defended Nitish Kumar, insisting that offenders were being swiftly brought to justice. JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “No organised crime is taking place in Bihar. Yes, sporadic incidents do occur, but the accused have been arrested, and strict action has been taken against them.”