'Providing all possible assistance': Indian Embassy in touch with Qatar authorities over detention of techie

NEW DELHI: An Indian national named Amit Gupta has been detained by Qatari authorities for alleged data theft, sources said on Saturday adding that the Indian Embassy is closely monitoring the situation.

"Our Embassy in Qatar is aware of the detention of Amit Gupta, an Indian national, by Qatari Authorities in relation to an ongoing investigation," sources said.

We have been in touch with the family, the lawyer representing Gupta and Qatari Authorities on a regular basis, they added.

"Our Embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case," the sources added.

Amit Gupta, a senior employee at IT company Tech Mahindra, was taken into custody by Qatari authorities on January 1, according to his mother, Pushpa Gupta, who spoke to the media.

His father stated that Qatar's state security was responsible for the detention.