'Providing all possible assistance': Indian Embassy in touch with Qatar authorities over detention of techie

NEW DELHI: An Indian national named Amit Gupta has been detained by Qatari authorities for alleged data theft, sources said on Saturday adding that the Indian Embassy is closely monitoring the situation.
"Our Embassy in Qatar is aware of the detention of Amit Gupta, an Indian national, by Qatari Authorities in relation to an ongoing investigation," sources said.
We have been in touch with the family, the lawyer representing Gupta and Qatari Authorities on a regular basis, they added.
"Our Embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case," the sources added.
Amit Gupta, a senior employee at IT company Tech Mahindra, was taken into custody by Qatari authorities on January 1, according to his mother, Pushpa Gupta, who spoke to the media.
His father stated that Qatar's state security was responsible for the detention.
Gupta's family claims he is innocent and has been wrongly accused of data theft. They are calling for his immediate release and have requested the Prime Minister's Office to step in. Gupta's mother said she had gone to Qatar and met the Indian ambassador there.
She quoted the envoy as saying there had been no "positive response" so far in relation to Mr Gupta's case.
This is the second case since 2022 of an Indian being detained in Qatar.
In 2022, eight former Indian Navy officers, including highly decorated personnel, were arrested in Qatar. They were sentenced to death in 2023, but a Qatari court later reduced their sentences. Following an order from the Qatari Emir, they were released in February 2024.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS)