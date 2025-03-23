Religion-based reservation not acceptable, goes against constitution: RSS general secretary Hosabale

BENGALURU: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has reiterated its opposition to religion-based reservations, stating that such provisions are not supported by the Indian Constitution.

"Religion-based reservation is not possible. Reservation is only applicable to backward classes within a religion, as seen in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and several other states. The Constitution, authored by Babasaheb Ambedkar, does not accept religion-based reservations. Any state attempting to implement such a provision is going against the founding principles of our Constitution," RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Sunday. He was addressing the media on the concluding day of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha.

Hosabale's remarks came in response to a query about the Karnataka Congress government's recent approval of a Bill granting a 4% reservation for Muslims under the 2B category. He pointed out that similar efforts by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra had previously been struck down by the respective High Courts.

The opposition BJP in Karnataka had strongly protested against the Bill, both inside and outside the Assembly. The party had also approached the Raj Bhavan, urging the Governor not to approve the legislation and had threatened to challenge it in court if necessary.Hosabale lauded the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, particularly for its handling of national security, foreign affairs, and the ongoing situation in Manipur.

"There is no situation that requires the RSS to advise the government, as it is already moving in the right direction. In Manipur, actions like imposing President's Rule and disarming people have given hope. We are satisfied with the government's decision, which has been made based on its own assessment. The Sangh does not provide daily guidance to the government, as no such mechanism exists with us," he clarified.

Responding to demands from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra, Hosabale criticized the glorification of Aurangzeb, who, he claimed, was against Indian ethos.

"It is unfortunate that Aurangzeb has been idolized, while Dara Shikoh, Aurangzeb's brother, who embraced India’s cultural ethos, has not been given similar recognition," he remarked, indirectly advocating for Shikoh’s ideals to be upheld.

He also welcomed the Centre’s decision to set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf properties to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

"In Karnataka, numerous farmers, irrespective of their political or ideological leanings, have raised concerns about their lands being marked as Waqf properties. Interestingly, even a five-star hotel—Windsor Manor in Bengaluru—was classified as a Waqf property," he pointed out.

On the delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, Hosabale clarified that the RSS would not comment on the matter as no formal proposal had been presented.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself has stated that there is no proposal at this stage," he added.

Hosabale also outlined preparations for the RSS centenary year, which will commence on Vijayadashami in 2025 and continue until January 2026. Celebrations and programs will be organized at over 100 locations nationwide, with a focus on rededicating the RSS to nation-building.