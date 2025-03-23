Road crash in Jammu-Kashmir leaves four dead

SRINAGAR: At least four people were killed and 17 others injured in a road accident involving a bus and a taxi on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place at Gund and both the vehicles sustained major damages, the officials said.

They said 21 people sustained injuries in the accident. Four of the injured persons succumbed later while 17 others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased persons are believed to be tourists as they were travelling in the taxi bearing Madhya Pradesh registration number, the officials said Further details were being ascertained.