Sambhal mosque committee chief arrested in connection with November 24 violence case

SAMBHAL: Shahi Jama Masjid committee president Zafar Ali was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted here in November last year over a court-ordered survey of the mosque, a police officer said.

Earlier in the day, officials said the mosque committee chief was taken into custody by the local police's special investigation team (SIT) to record his statement in connection with the November 24 violence case.

Ali's brother, however, alleged that it was done to prevent him from submitting his testimony before a three-member judicial commission on Monday.

The panel has been appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the violence in which four people were killed and several injured.

The Mughal-era mosque here has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, while talking to PTI, said Shahi Jama Masjid chief Jafar Ali has been arrested in connection with the November 24 violence case.

He didn't elaborate further.

In the morning, PTI reached out to Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Kumar Tomar to ask whether Zafar Ali had been arrested.