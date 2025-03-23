Suspected heroin recovered from Arambai Tenggol’s office in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Security forces recovered 15 grams of suspected heroin from an office of Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol during a raid in Manipur.
The recovery of the substance followed a clash between suspected Arambai Tenggol members and the members of the Pambei faction of the insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P).
It signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in November 2023.
Taking it to X, Manipur police wrote that a group of 15-20 unknown persons suspected to be from Arambai Tenggol entered the residence of Irengbam Nandakumar Singh alias Tonsana (56) in Imphal on Saturday leading to a fight.
The police said four UNLF-P members sustained blunt injuries caused by sticks while reports of firing of a few rounds from both sides were also received.
“Immediately, teams of security forces rushed to the spot. The four UNLF-P cadres were detained and taken to a hospital for treatment. They are stable,” the police said.
On the same day, security forces conducted a raid at the office of Arambai Tenggol Unit-17 in Khurai area and recovered incriminating articles including approximately 15 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin, the police added.
According to reports, no member of the radical group has been arrested so far.
The Arambai Tenggol was at the forefront during clashes with Kuki-Zo village volunteers. The group had voluntarily laid down 246 weapons along with ammunition on February 27 responding to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s call.
Meanwhile, Manipur police registered six FIRs against WhatsApp groups and social media channels for spreading fake and inflammatory news, thereby creating and promoting fear, panic and public alarm within Churachandpur district.
In a statement, the police warned that legal action would be taken up also against other channels which were spreading fake or inflammatory news.