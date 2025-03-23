Suspected heroin recovered from Arambai Tenggol’s office in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Security forces recovered 15 grams of suspected heroin from an office of Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol during a raid in Manipur.

The recovery of the substance followed a clash between suspected Arambai Tenggol members and the members of the Pambei faction of the insurgent group United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P).

It signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in November 2023.