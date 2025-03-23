Two die as truck overturns on e-rickshaw in UP's Hathras

HATHRAS (UP): An apple-laden truck overturned onto an e-rickshaw on the Aligarh-Etah road here on Sunday, leaving two persons dead, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am when the truck was en route to Orissa.

The e-rickshaw driver and a passenger were killed instantly while the truck driver sustained injuries.

The injured truck driver was taken to the Sikandrarao Community Health Centre.

"The deceased have been identified as Gopal (20) and Kanhaiya (21)," Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Arvind Rathi said.