Waqf Bill assault on Constitution, part of BJP's strategy to damage harmony: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday described the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as an "assault" on the Constitution and alleged that the proposed legislation was part of the BJP's "continuing attempts to damage" the centuries-old bonds of social harmony.

The opposition party alleged that the BJP was trying to "demonise minority communities" by spreading propaganda and creating prejudices.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is "deeply flawed" and is aimed at diluting Constitutional provisions that guarantee equal rights and protection to all citizens, regardless of religion.

"The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is part of the BJP's strategy and continuing attempts to damage the centuries-old bonds of social harmony in our uniquely multi-religious society," he said in a statement.

It is part of the BJP's strategy and continuing attempts to "defame traditions and institutions of minority communities to keep our society in a state of permanent polarisation for electoral gains," the Congress leader alleged.

Ramesh alleged that all the institutions created by previous laws to administer Waqfs were actively sought to be reduced in stature, composition and authority to deliberately deprive the community the right to administer its own religious traditions and affairs.

"Deliberate ambiguity has been introduced for determining who can donate their land for waqf purposes thus altering the very definition of waqf itself," he said.