Ahead of reciprocal tariffs, US team in India from Tuesday to zero in on framework for bilateral trade deal

NEW DELHI: Ahead of President Donald Trump's proposed announcement on April 2 regarding reciprocal tariffs on countries, including India, a high-level US delegation will arrive here on Tuesday for a five-day visit to advance discussions on a framework for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between the two nations.

“Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, along with a team of U.S. government officials, will be in India March 25-29 for meetings with Indian interlocutors as part of ongoing bilateral trade discussions,” a US embassy spokesperson said.

The visit comes after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s trip to the U.S from March 3 to 7, where he held talks with his counterparts on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), focused on addressing tariff and non-tariff issues, improving market access, and enhancing supply chain integration.

Sources said the meetings in Delhi are expected to “zero in on the framework of the BTA so that the fall 2025 deadline” for the pact can be met. India has already taken steps to reduce tariffs in certain categories and indicated it would slash more tariffs and improve market access to US products on “mutually beneficial” terms. Sources admitted that the announcement of a reciprocal tariff in the midst of BTA talks is unusual, but New Delhi is hopeful of addressing the concerns on “trade and tariff,” which forms part of a “multi-faceted and robust trade partnership” between the US and India.

“This visit reflects the United States’ continued commitment to advancing a productive and balanced trade relationship with India,” the US embassy spokesperson said.