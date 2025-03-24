Aircraft carrying 44 including Himachal Deputy CM, DGP Verma faces technical glitch during landing

CHANDIGARH: An aircraft carrying over 44 passengers including Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and State Director General of Police Atul Verma from Delhi to Shimla missed the landing spot at Jubbarhatti Airport at Shimla.

It was reported that on the morning of March 24, due to a technical glitch with the brakes, the pilot had to apply emergency brakes avoiding a major disaster.

Sources said that the pilot of flight number 9I821 of Alliance Air from Delhi to Shimla reported the glitch during landing as it nearly overshot the runway before coming to a halt.

The pilots struggled to decelerate after touchdown, forcing them to apply emergency brakes at the last moment.

The airline crew had alerted passengers about the technical issue before applying the emergency brakes. The plane ATR-42 aircraft has been grounded for inspection to check the issue. The flight had taken off from Delhi after routine checks and engineers are inspecting the aircraft to determine if there was a technical glitch.