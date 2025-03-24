Allahabad HC grants four-week deadline for Centre to decide on Rahul Gandhi’s dual citizenship case

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday granted the Central Government time until April 21, 2025, to decide on the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition and Congress MP from Rae Bareli, is facing allegations of holding British citizenship, as claimed in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Karnataka-based BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir.

The PIL sought a CBI probe into Gandhi’s alleged foreign citizenship. Vignesh had earlier submitted a detailed representation to the Foreigners Division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, urging the cancellation of Gandhi's Indian citizenship. The representation was filed under Section 9(2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, read with Rule 40(2) and Schedule III of the Citizenship Rules, 2009.

During the hearing, a Division Bench comprising Justice Attau Rehman Masoodi and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I was informed by Deputy Solicitor General of India Surya Bhan Pandey that the representation seeking cancellation of Gandhi's citizenship was still under consideration.

Pandey sought two more months to reach a decision, but the court denied the request and scheduled the next hearing for April 21.

Advocate Ashok Pandey, representing the petitioner, stated that the representation for cancellation of Gandhi’s citizenship was initially filed in 2019, yet the Union Home Ministry had not taken any action.