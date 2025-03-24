Authorities demolish house of Fahim Khan, accused in Nagpur violence case, amid SC directive against punitive action

Civic authorities on Monday demolished the house of Fahim Khan, a leader of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP) who has been booked for sedition in the Nagpur violence case.

At around 10.30 am on Monday, three JCB machines of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation started demolishing the house, located at Sanjay Bagh Colony in Yashodhara Nagar area, amid heavy security and drone surveillance.

Civic sources claimed that the action was being taken under the MRTP (The Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning) Act, as the construction of the building was "unauthorised."

Khan who is currently lodged in jail is among the over 100 persons, mostly Muslims arrested for the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on March 17. Local Muslims of the area have accused the police of arbitrary arrests and bias towards the community.

The violence erupted on March 17, after members of Hindu extremist groups Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) allegedly burnt a 'chadar' with Quranic inscriptions during an agitation demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Kuldabad, around 490 kilometres away from Nagpur.

Following the incident, some Muslim residents gathered at the site to protest and complained to the police demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the burning of the religious text. However, the police refused to pay heed to their demands and sided with the right-wing groups, alleged local Muslims.

By the evening on March 17, VHP and Bajrang Dal members marched through Muslim-majority areas of Nagpur, chanting provocative slogans, which resulted in clashes with the local Muslims. 38-year-old Irfan Ansari, who was attacked by the mob while on his way to Nagpur railway station, succumbed to injuries on Saturday, marking the first death from the violence.