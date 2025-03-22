Nagpur violence: Fadnavis warns rioters, 'pay for damages or lose property, face bulldozers'

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday warned bulldozer action against the rioters, said that any damage caused during the violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17 will be recovered from the rioters.
CM Devendra Fadnavis after reviewing the situation said that the state government would recover the cost of damages to properties caused during the recent violence in Nagpur from the rioters.
“If the rioters failed to pay the damage of the property during the riot, the bulldozer action will be initiated against them. We would even seize these people's properties and sell them to recover the damage cost,” he said adding the compensation for victims would be distributed soon.
Fadnavis during his visit to Nagpur held a meeting with senior police and administrative officers at the police commissioner's office. He discussed how the violence unfolded and reviewed the police response.
CM Fadnavis further said that anyone who attacked the police would not be spared, and strict action would be taken against them.
"My government will not rest until those responsible for attacking the police are found and dealt with sternly," said Fadnavis.
He also clarified that police constables were not moested as earlier reports by some media outlets suggested that. However, the rioters hurled stones at them.
He said that while the violence could not be termed an "intelligence failure", he acknowledged intelligence gathering could have been better.
“The authorities have identified 104 individuals through CCTV footage and video recordings. Action has been taken against 92 people, including 12 minors. The police identified people who deleted 68 social media posts that aggravated the situation. Those who circulated inflammatory content would be charged as co-accused in the case. Police are also working to retrieve these deleted posts,” Fadnavis said.
In violence in Nagpur erupted on March 17
The violence in Nagpur erupted after rumours, that a ‘chadar’ with Islamic inscriptions had been burnt during protests by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which was demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, were spread. In the clashes, the stone-throwing and arson across several parts of the city took place, injuring 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police.
The CM said the situation in Nagpur was now under control, and efforts were underway to relax the curfew in certain areas. "Riots broke out only in parts of the city, while 80 per cent of Nagpur was not impacted," he said.
Fadnavis commenting on Bangladeshi link to Nagpur violence said that it was too early to comment on any foreign link to the riots as the investigation is ongoing.
Nagpur Police said that 105 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, including key accused and Minority Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan, who was booked for sedition