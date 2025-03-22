Nagpur violence: Fadnavis warns rioters, 'pay for damages or lose property, face bulldozers'

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday warned bulldozer action against the rioters, said that any damage caused during the violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17 will be recovered from the rioters.

CM Devendra Fadnavis after reviewing the situation said that the state government would recover the cost of damages to properties caused during the recent violence in Nagpur from the rioters.

“If the rioters failed to pay the damage of the property during the riot, the bulldozer action will be initiated against them. We would even seize these people's properties and sell them to recover the damage cost,” he said adding the compensation for victims would be distributed soon.

Fadnavis during his visit to Nagpur held a meeting with senior police and administrative officers at the police commissioner's office. He discussed how the violence unfolded and reviewed the police response.

CM Fadnavis further said that anyone who attacked the police would not be spared, and strict action would be taken against them.

"My government will not rest until those responsible for attacking the police are found and dealt with sternly," said Fadnavis.

He also clarified that police constables were not moested as earlier reports by some media outlets suggested that. However, the rioters hurled stones at them.

He said that while the violence could not be termed an "intelligence failure", he acknowledged intelligence gathering could have been better.