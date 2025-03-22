Nagpur violence: 14 more held, number of arrests reaches 105; three fresh FIRs registered

NAGPUR: At least 14 more persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nagpur earlier this week, taking the total number of arrests to 105, a senior police official has said.

According to the police, 14 persons, including 10 juveniles, were nabbed on Friday.

The official said three more FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident.

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, which is in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.