17 accused in Nagpur violence case remanded to police custody till March 22

NAGPUR: A local court here has remanded 17 persons arrested in connection with the Nagpur violence in police custody till March 22.

The accused were produced on Thursday night before magistrate Maimuna Sultana during which the police sought their custody for seven days.

The persons have been arrested in connection with an FIR registered by the Ganeshpeth police.

The court in its order said the offences levelled against the accused were "serious in nature" and hence their custodial interrogation was required.

It added that since a mob was involved in the violence, it would not be possible for the police to attribute specific roles to each and every accused at this stage.

The probe in the case is at a preliminary stage and a thorough investigation is yet to be completed, the court said in its order.